DAR kicks off Strawberries for Scholarships fundraiser

The Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has begun taking orders for chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day.
The is the first year back for DAR's annual Strawberries for Scholarships fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
DAR member Bonnie Briscoe said the funds raised will help pay for local student awards and scholarships.
DAR first launched the fundraiser in February 2016, offering an assortment of freshly-dipped and decorated strawberries.
The 12-hour process of dipping, arranging the plates and distributing the orders begins early on Valentine’s Day. DAR members do the work themselves, with the help of sponsors and volunteer students from Mount Graham High School.
Briscoe said the fundraiser has been increasingly successful over the years, and now supports one $500 scholarship, plus two $250 awards.
The scholarships go to high school students residing in Graham County who are dual enrolled in general education classes at EAC.
The deadline for strawberry orders is Feb. 8. The cost is $10 for a half-dozen chocolate covered strawberries and $20 for a dozen.
To order, text or call (928) 432-5122 and provide a name, phone number and the specifics of the order. Options include dark, milk or white chocolate or pecan coating in any combination.
Pickup in Safford will be on Feb. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 830 S. 20th Ave. (the southwest corner of Eighth Street and 20th Avenue, just south of Home Depot by the railroad tracks). Payment, in the form of cash or check, is due at pickup.