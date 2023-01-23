DAR kicks off Strawberries for Scholarships fundraiser

The Daughters of the American Revolution's Strawberries for Scholarships fundraiser is back after a two-year hiatus.

The Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has begun taking orders for chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine's Day.

The is the first year back for DAR's annual Strawberries for Scholarships fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

