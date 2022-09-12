DAR ready to celebrate Constitution Week

Local DAR Gila Valley Chapter preparing for Constitution Week program.

 PHOTO by BONNIE BRISCOE

The Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host this year’s program entitled “Honoring Our Constitution and Revolutionary Patriots.”

This lively event of historical interest will take place during Constitution Week on Sept. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Safford City-Graham County Library Program Room. All are invited to attend. Admission is free.

