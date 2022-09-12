DAR ready to celebrate Constitution Week

The Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host this year’s program entitled “Honoring Our Constitution and Revolutionary Patriots.”
This lively event of historical interest will take place during Constitution Week on Sept. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Safford City-Graham County Library Program Room. All are invited to attend. Admission is free.
Even though restrictions have been lifted on masks and social distancing, the library will accommodate anyone who wishes to follow the earlier guidelines. Safely packaged and freshly baked refreshments will be provided by a chapter of great cooks and The Rustic Barn Bakery.
John Hancock, portrayed by John Ratje, will step forward in time from the days of the American Revolution to interact with the audience with questions about the Constitution. With right answers, those attending may win a little money from the revolutionary era as well as learn more about the values on which this historical document was based.
Gary Burnett, affectionately known by the DAR as “Mr. Constitution,” will hand out free Constitution booklets to those who make a commitment to read the Articles and Amendments in this document that governs the United States of America.
Have you ever known anyone in your lifetime who was directly related to an American Revolutionary patriot and heard in what ways he or she supported the cause for our nation’s independence? Here is your chance to meet chapter member Linda Schell Curtis along with her third great grandfather and fourth great grandparents. In a conversational setting, she will share incredible stories of loyalty to gain this country’s independence and the way sacrifices were overcome toward the end of the Revolutionary War.
This program will also include a younger generation of young Americans by paying special recognition to local high school winners of the DAR Patriotic Essay Contest. These students will share their patriotic values as they read their Constitution-based essays.
Due to the success of last year, door prizes about this country’s founding fathers will be given to the younger children in the audience. Families are encouraged to attend.
For further information, contact the library at (928) 432-4165, Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904 or any other member of the local DAR Gila Valley Chapter.