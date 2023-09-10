Constitution Week 2023

Members of the DAR Gila Valley Chapter promote their upcoming Constitution Week program. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Ruby Cochran, Talana Hooper, Sue Ellen Angle and Vicki Foote. Standing behind them, from left, are Bonnie Briscoe, Joyce Major, Ruth Hernandez, Stephanie Newton, Tammy Pursley, Brenda Kempton, Natalie Baker, Helen Masten

The Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host this year’s Constitution Week program entitled “Honoring Our Constitution and Revolutionary Patriots.”

This lively event of historical interest will take place during Constitution Week on Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The location will be in the new annex building of the Safford City-Graham County Library on 814 S. Central Ave, directly behind the train depot and three blocks east of the main library. All are invited to attend; admission is free. Refreshments will be provided by a chapter of great cooks and the Rustic Barn Bakery.

