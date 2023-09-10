Members of the DAR Gila Valley Chapter promote their upcoming Constitution Week program. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Ruby Cochran, Talana Hooper, Sue Ellen Angle and Vicki Foote. Standing behind them, from left, are Bonnie Briscoe, Joyce Major, Ruth Hernandez, Stephanie Newton, Tammy Pursley, Brenda Kempton, Natalie Baker, Helen Masten
The Friends of the Library and the Gila Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host this year’s Constitution Week program entitled “Honoring Our Constitution and Revolutionary Patriots.”
This lively event of historical interest will take place during Constitution Week on Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The location will be in the new annex building of the Safford City-Graham County Library on 814 S. Central Ave, directly behind the train depot and three blocks east of the main library. All are invited to attend; admission is free. Refreshments will be provided by a chapter of great cooks and the Rustic Barn Bakery.
DAR’s major mission is to remember the patriots who supported the cause for independence and gave us the freedom we experience today. The observance of Constitution Week was initiated by DAR in 1955 as a way to recognize the importance of the U.S. Constitution. The resolution was adopted by Congress the following year.
Once again at this year's Constitution Week celebration, local high school students, who are winners of the DAR Chapter Patriotic Essay Contest, will share a portion of their essays that focus on what these students believe to be important rights in the US Constitution.
The DAR Gila Valley Chapter also will present an overview of the first battle against Britain that officially began the American Revolutionary War. Stories about those patriots who faced British soldiers on Lexington Green will be shared by DAR member and historian, Ruth Hernandez. This will be followed by chapter members describing the eight patriots who lost their lives that day —fathers, husbands and sons. From a list of all those who fought in that encounter, members of the audience may discover ancestors in their family lines who were there.
This will be followed by the audience having an opportunity to earn a “Continental Dollar” when correctly answering questions about the U.S. Constitution asked by local historian Gary Burnett.
There will also be door prizes from the “Founding Fathers” for the younger children in the audience.
For further information, contact the library, (928) 432-4165; Bonnie Briscoe, (928) 428-5904; Regent Helen Masten, (928) 899-4482, or any other member of the local DAR Gila Valley Chapter.
