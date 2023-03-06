The reason for state Republicans passing the corporate tax cut bill (HB 2003, as reported in the Jan. 14 EA Courier) has nothing to do with attracting corporations to move here from other states and trying to make things better economically for Arizonans. The real reason for it is for cutting the state tax paid by corporations that are already in Arizona and what that might do for those who vote for it and get it to pass.
There should be rules against House members being able to use lies and disinformation as support when submitting a bill for consideration. When a House member does try it, the bill should be tossed out, and it should noted on that House members record so hopefully he or she doesn’t get re-elected. Our state would be better off if bills such as this one were placed on a ballot and voted on by the people of Arizona before they could become law. There is too much at risk for us and our families for it to be left in the hands of self-serving Representatives who are elected and sadly re-elected even after submitting bills like this one. They clearly do not have the best interests of the districts they present at heart.
Here is the proof the reasons for it are lies: The $670 million the article states will be lost annually is factual information because it is how much less the corporations already in Arizona will be paying. It would require the number of new corporations to be equal to the number already here just to make up for the loss. The bill cuts the current tax almost in half. If the corporations here will be paying half of what they currently are, the number of corporations would have to double. That isn’t going to happen over that small of a state tax cut. All this bill will do is result in budget cuts to areas that currently could use more funding if it were available, and grant money certain programs rely on to help those in need. That is fact, based on the known amount of state revenue that will be lost by the tax cut. If corporations won’t make changes that will put their revenue in the red, why would any state do it?
Rep. David Livingston's argument that his bill will attract corporations in California “to move to Arizona and hire our citizens and produce jobs” is a ridiculous lie. For starters, we are residents of Arizona, citizens of the United States, not citizens of Arizona. No corporation is going to move its’ business location to here just because the state tax it will pay would be lower. Our current state tax was lower when they chose California to begin with. Another flaw in his make-believe scenario is that a business moving (not expanding) is going to terminate their employees and hire “citizens” of Arizona to replace them. That company will try to get as many of their experienced people to relocate to Arizona with them before hiring anyone locally to fill any positions. They would be coming here for a tax break, not to replace experienced workers with unexperienced ones. The total number of jobs in Arizona would increase, but not the number of new jobs created for Arizonans.
TSMC is a corporation from Taiwan expanding its operations to Arizona. Their expected to begin operations in 2024. I can assure you their choosing Arizona had nothing to do with our current tax rate of 4.9 percent. For those who do not know, TSMC is the largest manufacturing subcontractor of semiconductors and other subcomponents in the world. They have multiple contracts with several different corporations, in several different countries. Their facility sits on over 1.56 square miles of land, and is projected to create 4,500 new jobs the first year, and possibly reach up to 80,000 jobs in the next five years.
The real main reason TSMC and other corporations will choose Arizona over other states is our weather is far better for assuring on-time delivery of the subcomponents required by their customers to assemble the various end products they go into. The biggest reason a corporation will fire a subcontractor is for failing to meet delivery deadlines. Without those subcomponents production comes to a halt, their workers can’t work, and they can’t fill their customers’ orders.
Our lawmakers know all this information. It’s basic math, not rocket science. So their motives have to be personal gain regardless of the cost and harm to all of us. There are far too many things currently underfunded or non-existent because of lack of revenue to be able to justify a reduction in corporate state tax. Those who support HB 2003 don’t represent us, and they need to go.
Michael Giacoletti is a resident of Thatcher. This column has been edited for clarity and length.