The reason for state Republicans passing the corporate tax cut bill (HB 2003, as reported in the Jan. 14 EA Courier) has nothing to do with attracting corporations to move here from other states and trying to make things better economically for Arizonans. The real reason for it is for cutting the state tax paid by corporations that are already in Arizona and what that might do for those who vote for it and get it to pass.

There should be rules against House members being able to use lies and disinformation as support when submitting a bill for consideration. When a House member does try it, the bill should be tossed out, and it should noted on that House members record so hopefully he or she doesn’t get re-elected. Our state would be better off if bills such as this one were placed on a ballot and voted on by the people of Arizona before they could become law. There is too much at risk for us and our families for it to be left in the hands of self-serving Representatives who are elected and sadly re-elected even after submitting bills like this one. They clearly do not have the best interests of the districts they present at heart.

