Federal regulators insist there are no plans to take away gas stoves, but House Republicans are pushing bills that they say are needed to protect against regulatory overreach. 

WASHINGTON — Conservative Republicans, including two from Arizona, took what was expected to be a routine party-line vote Tuesday on bills reining in federal bureaucrats and turned it into a referendum on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The procedural vote blocked action on bills that supporters said would protect Americans’ right to cook with a gas stove — a right that critics say is only threatened in the minds of the GOP lawmakers behind the bills.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Peoria, with other House Republicans, speaking on her bill that would limit the government’s ability to issue energy guidelines for gas stoves.

