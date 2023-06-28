The U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix is one of the 10 sites across the United States chosen to support the Department of Justice's new Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program.

The program, which DOJ announced in a release on Wednesday, will dedicate five MMIP assistant U.S. attorneys and five MMIP coordinators to provide specialized support to U.S. Attorneys’ offices to address and combat the issues of MMIP. DOJ said this support will include assisting in the investigation of unresolved MMIP cases and related crimes, and promoting communication, coordination and collaboration among federal, tribal, local, and state law enforcement and non-governmental partners on MMIP issues.

