The U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix is one of the 10 sites across the United States chosen to support the Department of Justice's new Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program.
The program, which DOJ announced in a release on Wednesday, will dedicate five MMIP assistant U.S. attorneys and five MMIP coordinators to provide specialized support to U.S. Attorneys’ offices to address and combat the issues of MMIP. DOJ said this support will include assisting in the investigation of unresolved MMIP cases and related crimes, and promoting communication, coordination and collaboration among federal, tribal, local, and state law enforcement and non-governmental partners on MMIP issues.
The five regions are the Northwest, Southwest, Great Plains, Great Lakes and Southeast. MMIP personnel will be located within host U.S. Attorneys’ offices in the districts of Alaska, Arizona, Eastern Washington, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Western Michigan. Programmatic support will be provided by the MMIP regional outreach program coordinator at the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys.
“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families, and entire tribal communities,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the DOJ release. “The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families.”
DOJ said the MMIP regional outreach program prioritizes MMIP cases consistent with the Deputy Attorney General’s July 2022 directive to U.S. Attorneys’ offices promoting public safety in Indian country. The department added the program fulfills the its promise to dedicate new personnel to MMIP consistent with Executive Order 14053, Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People, and the Department’s Federal Law Enforcement Strategy to Prevent and respond to Violence Against American Indians and Alaska Natives, Including to Address Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons also issued in July 2022.
“These new positions represent the Justice Department’s continuing commitment to addressing the MMIP crisis with urgency and all of the tools at our disposal,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said. “MMIP prosecutors and coordinators will work with partners across jurisdictions and alongside the Tribal communities who have been most devastated by this epidemic.”
“Vindicating the rights of missing and murdered indigenous persons and their families is a top priority for our office,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. attorney for the District of Arizona. “As home to 22 federally-recognized tribes, this District has been thinking about — and working on — this issue for several years. It is a complex issue, with no easy solution. Hosting an MMIP coordinator for the region will allow us to dedicate even more resources to this important issue.”
More broadly, DOJ said the MMIP Regional Outreach Program will complement the work of the Justice Department’s National Native American Outreach Services Liaison, who is responsible for helping crime victims in Indian country and their families as they navigate the federal criminal justice system. Also, the MMIP program will liaise with and enhance the work of DOJ's tribal liaisons and assistant U.S. attorneys throughout Indian country, as well as the Native American Issues coordinator and the National Indian Country Training Initiative coordinator, to ensure a comprehensive response to MMIP.
“The Executive Office for United States Attorneys and the United States Attorney community are committed to preventing and responding to cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people," said Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys Director Monty Wilkinson. "To that end, we will work together with all relevant federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners to locate missing persons and solve crimes where they have occurred. This new program will allow the department to build upon the work done by individual United States Attorneys’ offices and ensure continued support to those offices by coordinating outreach regionally on MMIP matters.”