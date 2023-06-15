Drone interrupts power in part of Safford Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What was described as an "errant drone" strike in the area of 15th Street and Eighth Avenue temporarily interrupted service in an section of the Safford power grid Thursday morning.The incident around 8 a.m., when lights flickered two or three times before shutting down completely.Safford Utility Director Jason Brimhall said once city utility workers identified the problem, they were able to narrow the outage to a much smaller area.Brimhall said he expected repairs to take a couple of hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Armed Forces Air Travel Job Market Load comments Most Popular Highway tragedy leads to quest for solutions Sons of American Legion again offering food, fun and fishing on July 4 Victory Theatre announces free summer film showings Roper Lake offers a variety of pleasing diversions Annual duck race enjoys big turnout How Phyllis Ann Bryce came to be linked with teaching excellence State school superintendent murky on specifics of hotline results Duncan High grads to reunite June 16-17 Panel concludes lawmaker breached ethics in hiding Bibles Bible college receives historic designation