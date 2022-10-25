Ducey allocates $100M to summer ed program

Gov. Doug Ducey designated $100 million in federal funds toward a summer education program modeled after the OnTrack Summer Camp operated at 685 schools, community facilities and other sites earlier this year.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Citing newly released test scores, Gov. Doug Ducey is setting aside $100 million in federal funds to conduct a second year of "summer camp'' to help youngsters catch up on what they missed in due to COVID.

Tuesday's announcement, just months into the school year, comes on the heels of the release of data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress which found there was "no significant change'' in the reading skills of Arizona students.

Tags

Load comments