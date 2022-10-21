Feds want shipping containers removed from Yuma border wall

This photo provided by the Arizona Governor's Office shows shipping containers used to fill a 1,000 foot gap in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma on Aug. 12, 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government exclusive control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border — the land on which the governor already has placed shipping containers and wants to erect more.

In a new lawsuit Friday, the governor contends that President Theodore Roosevelt had no legal right to simply declare all that land along the border to be the property of the federal government.

