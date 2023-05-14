Fluorescent Gummy Worms.jpg

Students experiment with fluorescent “gummy worm” polymers at the EAC's 31st annual Student Chemistry Adventure competition on April 27

Science teams from Duncan and Morenci high schools finished in second and third place, respectively, in Eastern Arizona College's 31st annual Student Chemistry Adventure competition.

The competition, known briefly as S=CH-A, involved 96 students and their teachers from rural high schools in Arizona at EAC's campus in Thatcher on April 27. In addition to Duncan and Morenci, participating high schools were Fort Thomas, Safford, Pima, Benson, Willcox and Globe.

Colorful_y charged solutions - Pima High School.jpg

Students from Pima High School split water into hydrogen and oxygen in a colorfully charged solution at the 31st annual Student Chemistry Adventure, held April 27 at Eastern Arizona College.
Fluorescent Gummy Worms - Globe High School.jpg

A student from Globe High School dangles a fluorescent "gummy worm" with his teammates at his sides during the 31st annual Student Chemistry Adventure, held April 27 at Eastern Arizona College.

