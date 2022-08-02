Duncan mayor race remains a dead heat in early returns
It will be at least a week before all the mail-in and provisional ballots are tallied from Tuesday’s primary election, but it appears most of the local races in Graham and Greenlee counties were pretty much settled on election day.

One exception was in Greenlee County, where the mayoral race for the town of Duncan was a dead heat. Both Titus Alexander Blake and Anne Thurman held 48.89 percent of the vote, with 90 votes counted, including two write-ins.

