Duncan mayor race remains a dead heat in early returns

It will be at least a week before all the mail-in and provisional ballots are tallied from Tuesday’s primary election, but it appears most of the local races in Graham and Greenlee counties were pretty much settled on election day.
One exception was in Greenlee County, where the mayoral race for the town of Duncan was a dead heat. Both Titus Alexander Blake and Anne Thurman held 48.89 percent of the vote, with 90 votes counted, including two write-ins.
The frontrunners for Clifton's three contested Town Council seats were Laura Dorrell, Ray Lorenzo and Janeene Carrillo-Duncan. They had 126, 103 and 95 votes, respectively. That left candidate Thomas Shalkowitz on the outside looking in with 63 votes.
A ballot measure for the town of Clifton that would allow it to maintain home rule in setting its budget appears it will pass easily. Yes votes on Proposition 400 outnumbered no votes by a 139 to 34 margin.
The 6,140 ballots counted in Graham County as of 9:04 p.m. Tuesday accounted for 31.89 percent of the county’s 19,253 registered voters.
In the contest for what will be the county's sole justice of the peace, Judge Wyatt J. Palmer led opponent Lance Lines 2,202 votes to 1,860 votes, out of 4,070 votes counted.
Frontrunners for Thatcher's three Town Council seats were Ginaveve "Jenny" Howard, Mike McEuen and Heston Welker. They held 557 (21.39 percent), 531 (20.39 percent) and 492 (18.89 percent) of the votes, respectively. The closest trailer was Ryan Rapier, with 441 votes (16.94 percent). Bringing up the rear were Alfred J. Barquin and Brandon Homer, with 312 and 271 votes, respectively.
Teresa Bailey and Brian Paull held commanding leads in the Pima Town Council election. Paull had 244 votes (30.46 percent) in the race for the two open seats, while Bailey had 241 (30.09 percent). They were outdistancing Dale Rogers and Jed Bigler, who had 199 and 113 votes, respectively.
The top three vote-getters in the Safford City Council race were Luke Arbizo, Steve McGaughey and Arnold Lopez. Arbizo had 1,151 votes, while McGaughey and Lopez had 950 and 884 respectively. The fourth contender for the three seats is Gene Seale, who currently had 819 votes (21.49 percent).