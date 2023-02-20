During his monthly report to the Duncan Unified School District board, Superintendent Eldon Merrell said that all winter sports have completed their seasons and spring sports have begun practice.
He also reported enrollment has dropped to 390 students. While this is the lowest student count of the year, it is still 15 higher than last February, he said.
Merrell said the district office is preparing for the “big audit,” which will take place Feb. 21-23.
In unfinished business, the board received information on a couple of items and approved some ASBA policy changes. The policy for drug testing high school students is still in process.
In an update on the progress of creating a softball field, it appears that the plan to build near the district office is ended. Some of the land that would have been used is now privately owned, which would further complicate the process.
In new business, the board approved the resignation of Michael Lee. However, it tabled the request of the eighth grade for approval of a class trip to Odysea Aquarium and Hurricane Harbor on May 20. The board stipulated it wants to see a complete agenda before approving the trip.
A senior trip to California for May 18-20 was approved by a 3-1 vote after some lengthy discussion. Two members were concerned that they would be approving the trip before the class had raised all of the funds they need. The class was able to show that future fundraising activities should more than cover the remaining funding, and waiting till next month to approve the trip would create complications in scheduling motels and air flight at discounted prices.
A proposal to change all monthly meetings to the first Monday of each month died for lack of a motion. Business Manager Joann Boyd pointed out that moving the meetings to the first Monday of the month would reduce the amount of time she would have to be able to provide budget reports to the board for approval by state deadlines.
Three new hirings were approved: Dan Coats, Duncan High School head football coach; Kailey Sexton, certified teacher, and Victoria Johnson, substitute teacher.
The list of possible GIFT classes for 2023-2024 was approved with the addition of carpentry.
The board approved Superintendent Merrell’s recommendation for a budget work session on March 20.
In information-only items, the board received a preliminary certified rehire list and the proposal for a school calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar will be sent out to all school personnel. Any recommended changes should be put in writing and sent to the district office for consideration.