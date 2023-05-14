Some 607 graduates from 13 Arizona counties, 14 states, and Canada, France and Mexico received degrees and certificates Friday evening at Eastern Arizona College's 134th commencement ceremony.
The ceremony was held at EAC's John Mickelson Stadium in Thatcher.
Russell “Rusty” Bowers, former Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, delivered the commencement address. A fourth-generation Arizonan, Bowers grew up on a sheep ranch in Chino Valley. He served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997, the Arizona Senate from 1997 to 2001, and again in the Arizona House from 2015 to 2023. He is the recipient of the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award and the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian honor in the United States.
Three of Bowers' children attended EAC and his daughter was a former Miss Graham County. As Speaker of the House, Bowers invited EAC’s band — the only community college marching band in the state of Arizona — to play the Star-Spangled Banner at the opening sessions of the legislature.
Bowers began his speech with a story about being abducted after the car he was driving broke down during a trip to Mexico. When his captors learned of his religion and faith in God, one of them insisted on letting him go free. Bowers said the moral to his story was not about religion, but that somebody once treated his abductor who freed him well.
“Somewhere, back there in time, somebody, treated [him] good," Bowers said. "And he left an impression on him. Somebody made a good impression, and he didn’t know me, but he saved my life. I’m standing here because that person somewhere did good.”
He challenged the graduates likewise to do good things in their lives.
“The good that happened here doesn’t have an end unless you end it," he said. "The good you do has no end, and you don’t know where it goes. You don’t know where it goes but [the good someone did] once saved my life.”
Samantha Madrid represented the Class of 2023. Madrid is from Eagar, Ariz., and is a graduate of Round Valley High School. She graduated with from EAC with highest honors and an associate degree in psychology.
She asked her classmates, “What requires more faith: getting what you want or continuing on with what you don’t?”
Madrid encouraged her classmates to always choose progress and to draw upon their faith when facing challenges.
“Bloom where you’re planted and remember that it’s often in the middle of nowhere that you find yourself,” she said.
Angelica de Paulo, EAC’s head women’s basketball coach, represented the faculty and staff. De Paulo is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil. She led the 2022-2023 EAC Women’s Basketball Team to the national playoffs and a 29-2 season. For her efforts, she was named the ACCAC Region 1 Coach of the Year. De Paulo received her associate degree from New Mexico Junior College, her bachelor’s in human services from Utah State University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Upper Iowa University.
De Paulo began her speech by telling the graduates, “There is one thing I know for sure. You cannot do great things alone. You must surround yourself with good people. I know that you have some good people with you here tonight.”
She then told the audience that nine years ago she arrived in America from Brazil with a big dream. At first it was a difficult because of language barriers, the culture and even the food. During her second year she was given the opportunity to play basketball for Utah State University. However, she tore her ACL and had to choose between a professional basketball career or a master’s degree.
“I chose education," she said, "because no one can ever take that away from me.”
De Paulo told the graduates that her journey was never easy, but three things have helped her make it through difficult times.
“My best advice to you is to always have faith, to work hard, and never give up,” she said.
This year’s ceremony also included the announcement of the recipient of the Changing Lives Award. The award was given by students to an EAC employee who has made a difference in their lives. This year’s recipient was Aaron Burk, dean of STEM and a former professor of biology. Burk was recognized by students for his cheerful attitude, genuinely caring about them, and contributing to EAC and the community.