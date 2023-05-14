image001 (2).jpg

Graduates gather for EAC’s 134th commencement ceremony, held Friday evening at John Mickelson Stadium in Thatcher.

Some 607 graduates from 13 Arizona counties, 14 states, and Canada, France and Mexico received degrees and certificates Friday evening at Eastern Arizona College's 134th commencement ceremony.

The ceremony was held at EAC's John Mickelson Stadium in Thatcher.

image002.jpg

Former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers delivered the commencement address at Friday's commencement ceremony at Eastern Arizona College.

Tags

Load comments