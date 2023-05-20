The student body of Eastern Arizona College could soon expand beyond freshmen and sophomores.
EAC announced in a release that the Graham County Community College District Governing Board has authorized the college to pursue accreditation for two four-year degrees. One is a Bachelor of Music in Music Education, and the other is a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. College officials hope to introduce both degree programs in August 2024, pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission.
EAC said this was made possible as a result of the Arizona Legislature passing Senate Bill 1453 in 2022. The bill, which EAC supported, allows community colleges in Arizona to offer four-year degrees.
“This decision follows the trajectory of EAC over the past 135 years because it strengthens our commitment to the ideals of access and affordability,” said Todd Haynie, president of Eastern Arizona College. “These degrees meet students where they are and will prepare them for in-demand careers without the debt.”
The Bachelor of Music in Music Education will offer vocal and instrumental tracks that lead to a secondary education certificate, EAC said. The Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences will prepare students for roles in healthcare administration, medical or pharmaceutical sales, and other health-related services.
“These degrees will allow EAC to retain healthcare and music majors who are currently transferring to other institutions," said Susan Wood, EAC vice president of academic and student affairs. "They will also attract additional students from our community and the surrounding areas.”
EAC said its application for accreditation will include a formal review, a site visit, and evaluation of all curricula, faculty, and facilities. The site visit is expected to occur in September with final approval being granted in October. Once approved, EAC will then seek approval from the U.S. Department of Education to be eligible for financial aid. These action steps will allow both degrees to be recognized as accredited degrees and be eligible for transfer to a university for advanced studies.
In parallel, EAC said its music department is pursuing accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM).