The student body of Eastern Arizona College could soon expand beyond freshmen and sophomores.

EAC announced in a release that the Graham County Community College District Governing Board has authorized the college to pursue accreditation for two four-year degrees. One is a Bachelor of Music in Music Education, and the other is a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. College officials hope to introduce both degree programs in August 2024, pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission.

