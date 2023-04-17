EAC Jazz Band to perform Friday Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Eastern Arizona College Jazz Band will perform a free spring concert Friday at 7:30 p.m.The concert will be held in the Fine Arts Auditorium on the EAC campus in Thatcher. The college said the audience can expect a mix of swing, jazz fusion and selections from the standard jazz repertoire.“The students have been working very hard to put this concert together. said Geoff DeSpain, director of bands at EAC. It will be an amazing show." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Entertainment Crafts Education Load comments Most Popular One confirmed dead in 3-vehicle collision near Bylas Local Democrats gather at annual Rose Mofford fundraiser Ashby twins square off in Arizona Smallball Sho Case Toddler reaches 1,000-book milestone Former law office to become homeless day center House passes bill expanding sale of 'cottage foods' Desert Cat Rescue Cat of the Week Thatcher's Curtis among participants in weekend dunk contest Community Baby Shower offers skills and resources to new parents Process begins to replace expelled Arizona GOP lawmaker