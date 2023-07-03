Hyrum Gray

FROM LEFT: Keith Alexander, EAC special assistant to the president; Gary Sorensen, EAC dean of students; Hyrum Gray, and Aaron Burk, EAC dean of academics, STEM and Allied Health, commemorate Gray’s appointment to West Point.

 PHOTO SOPHIA SALDANA VIA EAC

Eastern Arizona College announced Thursday that one of its students has been accepted into West Point.

Hyrum Gray, of Sierra Vista, is one of 10 students from Arizona entering West Point as a cadet this month. The youngest student is 17, and Gray is the oldest at 22. The cutoff age for admissions is 23, so this was Gray’s only shot.

