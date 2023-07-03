Eastern Arizona College announced Thursday that one of its students has been accepted into West Point.
Hyrum Gray, of Sierra Vista, is one of 10 students from Arizona entering West Point as a cadet this month. The youngest student is 17, and Gray is the oldest at 22. The cutoff age for admissions is 23, so this was Gray’s only shot.
Gray, who attended EAC from 2021 to 2023, said he’s always wanted a military career but didn’t feel he had the academic background to attend a prestigious college. He credited EAC’s deans and professors for preparing him for advanced studies at West Point.
“I had a low GPA in high school so I came here to EAC to redeem myself,” Gray said. “I took chemistry, anatomy, physiology, EMS, and math courses all the way up to trigonometry. Two EAC deans, Gary Sorensen and Aaron Burk, really took me under their wings. They mentored me and talked to me about the options I had in life and they really showed me how to be a scholar, how to be consistent in my studying.”
“Hyrum was one of the most tenacious students we’ve ever had,” said Aaron Burk, EAC’s dean of STEM and allied health. “He just kept after it. He knows what he wants and he works until he gets it.”
Gray’s scholarship to West Point amounts to approximately $350,000 and covers tuition, room, board and medical. All cadets who attend are on scholarship and are required to pay it back by serving in the Army.
“I was working at Gila Hank’s Café when I got a call from Major Nicole Bisacchi my field force representative,” Gray said. “She said, ‘Hey, this is last minute, but you’ve received an appointment, and I need you to accept it within the next day for it to be valid. Do you have any questions?’ It was crazy because I was expecting a call from the senator’s office because that’s usually how it works, but I accepted the appointment over the phone and got super excited. As soon as I hung up, I yelled out ‘I got the appointment! I’m going to West Point!’ and everyone at Gila Hank’s cheered. My endorphins were crazy. I remember thinking, ‘I can rip a tree out of the ground right now!’”
During his time at EAC, Gray was active in various student life activities. He was co-president of the Healthcare Career Club and a member of the EMS and Resident Life clubs. He was on the cleaning crew for the FSY 2022 summer camp and served as a resident life assistant for EAC’s Mark Allen Hall, working directly with the baseball team.
“Being a resident assistant at EAC was an incredible benefit,” Gray said. “You learn to talk to people, the scholarship is very generous, and you get a lot of study time. I would highly recommend applying for those positions.”
Outside the classroom, EAC’s faculty, staff, and the larger Gila Valley community helped Gray develop the necessary contacts to gain admission into the West Point academy. Keith Alexander, EAC’s special assistant to the president, contacted Senator Krysten Sinema’s and Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s offices and deans Sorensen and Burk wrote letters of recommendation for him. Dr. Clayton Hargis with the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center and Vance Bryce, executive director of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, also helped Gray receive the appointment by sending letters and making contacts.
“Hyrum is the first person appointed by Congressman Ciscomani to attend West Point,” Alexander said. “Members of Congress are each given up to ten nominations a year. Most appointees only get one nomination, Hyrum received two. EAC is proud of Hyrum’s appointment and we are thrilled to have played a role in it.”
Gray is the son of Clinton and Shauna Gray, and the fourth of five children. His younger brother Alonzo currently attends EAC and was recently awarded the College’s student of the year award in advanced manufacturing. His grandfather Clinton Gray attended EAC and played on the college’s basketball team.
Gray will spend a few days in Manhattan with his parents and brother Alonzo before beginning basic training. He will then join roughly 1,200 other West Point cadets in leadership and military classes taught by the nation’s top military leaders as part of their college course load.
“EAC and West Point have a lot of things in common like small classroom sizes and teachers who want to be there,” said Gray. “EAC helped me grow up. The maturity I gained here will be of great use.”
Gray hopes to major in pre-medical sciences and minor in Arabic or Chinese. He says that his goal is to pursue a medical career in trauma or reconstructive surgery.
“EAC has given me the tools and credentials to qualify for an appointment at West Point,” said Gray. “Without learning consistent skills from professors who care about me, I would not have had the academics to survive and thrive at West Point. EAC’s been an amazing steppingstone, and something I will never forget.”