GilaHank_SheildHankWordmarkOutlines_2022_Vector(CMYK)

Eastern Arizona College announced Monday it will discontinue its tennis program at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

“This was a difficult decision to make because EAC’s tennis program has represented the College with dignity and grace for several years,” Kenny Smith, EAC dean of student services, announced in a release. “We are very proud of our current players, coaches, and alumni who have achieved great success in the classroom and on the courts.”

Tags

Load comments