Eastern Arizona College announced Monday it will discontinue its tennis program at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
“This was a difficult decision to make because EAC’s tennis program has represented the College with dignity and grace for several years,” Kenny Smith, EAC dean of student services, announced in a release. “We are very proud of our current players, coaches, and alumni who have achieved great success in the classroom and on the courts.”
EAC said the decision is part of an extensive evaluation of its entire athletic department and is not based on a lack of financial resources. The college explained the decision stems from a desire to offer "fiscally responsible programs that provide student athletes adequate conditions to pursue sustained comprehensive excellence."
“EAC’s goal is to provide an outstanding experience for all our student athletes," Smith said. "We are unable to provide this experience for our tennis program because there are only three teams to compete against in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. In addition, we don’t have the competitive facilities needed for this level of play.”
To make this transition as smooth as possible, EAC’s coaches and administration have personally met with all players. EAC said it will honor all tennis employment contracts and student scholarships through the spring 2023 semester. If a tennis student athlete has been awarded a two-year scholarship and would like to continue, EAC said it will honor that scholarship.
“We are grateful the current team can represent EAC throughout this semester," Smith said. "The 2022-23 Monster tennis team builds on a regional championship and has currently moved up in the national rankings to No. 14. Returning starters, Alexia and Sierra Csibi and Laura Coulome were recognized as regional champions in singles and doubles for the 2021-22 season.”