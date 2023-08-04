#23_Derek Nabor.jpg

EAC striker Derek Nabor starred for Safford High School in 2022-2023.

The Gila Valley's first-ever collegiate soccer games are coming up soon, and Eastern Arizona College is eager for the community to share the moment.

EAC's inaugural men's and women's soccer seasons will kick off Aug. 19 at John Mickelson Field against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes.

#26_Abigail Schmidt.jpg

Abigail Schmidt, of Lehi, Utah, will help anchor the defense for EAC's women's soccer squad.

Tags

Load comments