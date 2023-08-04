The Gila Valley's first-ever collegiate soccer games are coming up soon, and Eastern Arizona College is eager for the community to share the moment.
EAC's inaugural men's and women's soccer seasons will kick off Aug. 19 at John Mickelson Field against the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes.
“This is a historic moment and we’d love for the public to help us celebrate,” said Paul Demuth, EAC athletic director. “We’re so excited for the Gila Valley to watch world-class soccer in their own backyard.”
Gates open at 4 p.m., with the women starting at 5 p.m. and the men following at 7 p.m. Admission is free and the match will feature raffles, food trucks, merchandise and EAC’s band.
EAC first announced it was adding soccer to its athletics programs in August 2021. That announcement came nearly three years after the college dropped its football program.
EAC's first men's roster includes Derek Nabor, a local athlete from Safford. Nabor played for the Safford Bulldogs, finishing the 2022-2023 season with 27 points, including 12 goals and three assists in his role as striker.
He was named to the 3A Southeast Region First Team during his senior year. He was also the 3A South Offensive Player of the Year and part of the 3A First Team All-Conference during his junior year.
Another highly regarded player for the Gila Monster men’s team is Bruno Hurtado from Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Hurtado’s high school team, the Santa Cruz Cooperative School, won the state championship in 2021 and 2022 and the national championship in 2021.
Nabor and Hurtado join 31 other teammates from Arizona, Florida, New Mexico, Brazil, Caicos Islands, Estonia, Ghana, Jamaica, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Four of the 29 athletes on the Gila Monster women’s team are from the Gila Valley. They are Thatcher natives Melodie Alder, Ashlin Baum and Cailin Larson, along with Erin Richardson, of Safford.
“It’s a change of pace to play with such skilled athletes from all over the world,” Larson said. “I never thought I’d get the chance to play on a team like this and am so glad EAC is offering soccer.”
Another standout athlete on the women’s team is Kylee Holt from Utah Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Holt was top goal scorer and team caption during her senior year at Cedar Valley, which reached the state semifinals.
“I chose EAC because I love Arizona and wanted to be part of Coach Long’s team,” said Holt. “Coach Long has a whole bunch of ideas and can see the game really well and how it should flow.”
Larson and Holt join teammates from Nevada, Texas, Brazil, Cayman Islands, France, Holland, Jamaica and Japan.
For more information on EAC’s men’s and women’s Gila Monster soccer teams, go to www.eacmonsters.com.
For tickets, visit www.eac.edu and click on “Get Tickets.”
