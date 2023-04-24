EAC Wind Ensemble to perform May 3 Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eastern Arizona College's Wind Ensemble (formerly Symphonic Band) will hold a free spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on May 3 in the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Thatcher campus.The ensemble will be performing a new symphony for band called “A Ghost Story” by Randall Standridge.There will also be lighter selections including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and a clarinet section feature titled “Clarinet Candy.”“This is one of the best wind ensembles I have directed at EAC,” said Geoff DeSpain, director of bands at Eastern Arizona College. “I really hope the community turns out for this one!” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Load comments Most Popular Senate Democrats say they won't back override of food bill veto One confirmed dead in 3-vehicle collision near Bylas Harvey and Huldah Blair were at the forefront of progress in the Valley Quality compost can help your garden thrive Appellate court upholds ruling against GOP re 2020 election challenge Food pantry program serves as a lifeline for pets Safford man shot dead during apparent attack on another man MGRMC Auxiliary celebrates 50 years of service Bill expanding sales of home-cooked food faces potential veto override CORRECTING THE RECORD