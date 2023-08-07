Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie will represent Arizona as a member of the multistate commission that addresses higher education and workforce issues distinct to the Western United States.
Haynie's appointment by Gov. Katie Hobbs to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) was announced Monday.
He joins Kathleen Goeppinger, president and CEO of Midwestern University, and John Arnold, executive director of the Arizona Board of Regents, as one of Arizona’s three WICHE commissioners.
Founded in 1953, the WICHE Commission is comprised of 48 commissioners from the 15 Western states and the U.S. Pacific territories and freely associated states. Together, the commission guides WICHE’s direction and assures the Western Regional Education Compact is carried out for the benefit of the its members.
Prior to becoming the 22nd president of EAC, which is the oldest community college in Arizona, Haynie worked in private industry as a videographer for the Educational Management Group and as a software engineer for IBM. He was recruited by EAC to become an admissions counselor and was later promoted to director of marketing and public relations.
“As the president of EAC, my focus is on student success, community engagement, and financial responsibility,” Haynie said. “These principles align very closely to WICHE’s mission to expand access to higher education, and I am deeply honored to contribute to those efforts across the West on behalf of EAC and the state of Arizona.”
The press release announcing Haynie's appointment noted he is guiding EAC through a comprehensive strategic planning process, launching new initiatives to strengthen programming in campus diversity, and transforming the college’s approach to developmental education.
“President Haynie’s leadership and clear dedication to students and the community make him a great fit for the WICHE Commission,” WICHE President Demarée Michelau said. “I have no doubt that his leadership and expertise in the two-year college sector will be an asset to the Commission.”
Haynie holds a bachelor’s degree in film studies from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University.
