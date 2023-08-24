EAC's Monster Exchange presented $5K grant

OneAZ Credit Union Safford Branch Manager Enrique Garcia (holding check on left) makes a formal check presentation to EAC President Todd Haynie during a ceremony held Aug. 17 in Thatcher.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Eastern Arizona College's Monster Exchange — a food, clothing and supplies pantry on campus — recently received a boost in the form of a $5,000 Impact Grant from OneAZ Credit Union.

Enrique Garcia, OneAZ's branch manager in Safford, formally presented the check to EAC President Todd Haynie during a ceremony on Aug. 17.

Tags

Load comments