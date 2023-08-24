EAC's Monster Exchange presented $5K grant

Eastern Arizona College's Monster Exchange — a food, clothing and supplies pantry on campus — recently received a boost in the form of a $5,000 Impact Grant from OneAZ Credit Union.
Enrique Garcia, OneAZ's branch manager in Safford, formally presented the check to EAC President Todd Haynie during a ceremony on Aug. 17.
The grant award was originally announced in July as one of four awarded to area non-profits. The others went to Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, Eastern Arizona Hispanic Corp., Nalwoodi Denzhone Community.
“We are honored to receive this Impact Grant from OneAZ to help us continue to provide food, clothing, and school supplies to EAC students on our campus in Thatcher, Arizona,” said Charmaine Chidester, EAC grants director. “We recognize that students cannot excel academically if they struggle to meet their basic needs. OneAZ’s support will help students stay in school and complete their education without worrying about food insecurity.”
The Monster Exchange has become a key resource to students since its inception in 2020 and increased in use by more than 1,400 visits during the 2022 school year compared to 2021.
Help from local organizations, grants, and donations by staff and community members extends a lifeline for struggling students working toward a better future. EAC said it is looking forward to helping more students as the 2023-2024 school year begins.
The Monster Exchange welcomes donations of food, clothing, toiletries, and school supplies as well as monetary donations.
Contact Pantry Manager Rachel Richardson at Rachel.Richardson@eac.edu or drop off donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3683 W. Church St. in Thatcher.
