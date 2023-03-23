Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era subscribers can expect a bonus in their March 29 newspaper deliveries.
Subscriber copies of both papers will include the debut issue of Eastern Arizona Lifestyle magazine. The new magazine, which will publish quarterly in 2023, will highlight the people, places and activities that make Eastern Arizona special both for residents and its many visitors.
“We are so excited to bring this quarterly publication to our little corner of the world,” Publisher Belinda Mills wrote in her column for the magazine’s first issue. “This is an expansion of the portfolio that encompasses EA Media designed to inform and entertain. We believe this magazine is a great complement to Eastern Arizona Courier, Copper Era and EA Digital Solutions.”
The premier issue Eastern Arizona Lifestyle will debut the publication’s first Most Influential and Most Influential Youth honorees. Selected from among nominees submitted by the public, we’ve profiled 19 adults and youth from Graham and Greenlee counties who are making a positive impact in their communities.
“EA Media is proud to recognize the people of Eastern Arizona who are spark plugs in their communities,” Mills said. “We look for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job or in the classroom. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.”
“Naturally, we’re always trying to raise the bar for ourselves, so we still see this magazine as a work in progress,” Managing Editor Tom Bodus said. “Nevertheless, we think readers will be pleased with the work we’ve done for this first book, and we invite their ideas and contributions for future issues.”
Although copies of Eastern Arizona Lifestyle will not be inserted in newsstand copies of the Courier and Copper Era, they will be available at the newspapers’ office in Safford and in selected locations in Graham and Greenlee counties.
To celebrate the magazine’s launch as well as this year’s Most Influential honorees, EA Media will be holding a special reception 6 p.m. on March 28 at the Venue on Main, 430 W. Main St., Safford.