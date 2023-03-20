Elk

Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted a list of leftover elk hunt permit-tags on its website.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2023 pronghorn and elk hunts.

Hunters can find the information in their AZGFD portal account. AZGFD said a customer’s portal account is the only source for finding out draw results and viewing bonus points. Creating the secure account allows hunters to view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section.

Tags

Load comments