The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2023 pronghorn and elk hunts.
Hunters can find the information in their AZGFD portal account. AZGFD said a customer’s portal account is the only source for finding out draw results and viewing bonus points. Creating the secure account allows hunters to view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section.
AZGFD also announced that hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2023 elk hunts.
The department has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, on its website.
Leftover hunt permit-tags include:
62 limited opportunity (general) antlerless elk.
9 limited opportunity (HAM) antlerless elk.
6 archery-only antlerless elk.
6 youth-only (general) antlerless elk.
2 archery-only bull elk.
The department said will begin accepting paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags on a first-come, first-served basis — by mail only — beginning March 27. All completed paper applications must be addressed to Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
Any remaining leftover hunt permit-tags will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis beginning April 3 at all department offices. Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process.
For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, view the “2023 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call (602) 942-3000.
For questions about creating a portal account, call (602) 942-3000 and press 7.
