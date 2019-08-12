Excessive heat warning
Contributed Graphic/National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Graham, Greenlee, and Pima counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 104- to 118-degree range.

Residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.

Precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

• Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).

• Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.

• Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.

• Check the UV Index.

Five other counties — Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties —are under an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.

