The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Graham, Greenlee, and Pima counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Daytime highs are expected to be in the 104- to 118-degree range.
Residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.
Precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
• Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
• Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
• Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
• Check the UV Index.
Five other counties — Gila, La Paz, Maricopa and Yuma counties —are under an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.