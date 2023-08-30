The Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era newspapers welcome a familiar face back into the fold.
Brooke Curley rejoined the editorial staff as a general assignment reporter on Tuesday. Curley had previously worked for the papers’ news staff from 2018 to 2021 before taking a position as a marketing assistant with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce.
To say that Courier/Copper Era Publisher Ian Kirkwood and Managing Editor Tom Bodus are thrilled with Curley’s return would be an understatement.
“It’s no secret we’ve been looking for help in the newsroom for quite some time,” Kirkwood said. “For that person to be someone like Brooke, who both knows the community and has local news experience, is a huge bonus both for us and our readers.”
He got no argument from Bodus, who’s been holding down the fort in the newsroom on his own for much of the past nine months. He said the nature of the news business has changed such that it’s become difficult to recruit reporters to smaller communities. He said although he did have candidates who expressed interest in filling the job remotely, he didn’t consider that a viable solution.
“Granted, there are some stories that can be done from a distance,” Bodus said, “but for the most part, successful community journalism requires a presence in the community. That’s why we’re so happy to have Brooke back. She wants to be here.”
Indeed, Curley has lived in the Gila Valley since 1991, when her family moved here from Lake Arrowhead, Calif. She holds an associate’s degree in art from Eastern Arizona College and a bachelor’s in art and English secondary education from Brigham Young University-Idaho.
In addition to her work as a reporter, Curley is mother to five children – three of her own and two step-children – and operates a photography studio on the side. She’s also the author of a self-published fantasy novel entitled “Burning Grounds” and has other fiction projects in the works.
Aside from writing and photography and her children, Curley enjoys thrifting, camping and local history.
She said she’s delighted to return to the news business.
"Back at the Eastern Arizona Courier and the Copper Era is like a homecoming,” she said. “I'm excited to meet new faces in the community, work alongside emerging organizations and groups, and keep the news accurate and timely as always. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journalistic journey once again. It’s great to be back in the newsroom.”
