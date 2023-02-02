Liberty Salazar 1

Liberty Salazar, of Safford, has been missing since Jan. 23. 

Authorities are still searching for Liberty Salazar, 21, who went missing last week. As the search continues, her family is pleading to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts.

“Time is going on, not having any leads to go on, not knowing where she is, it’s heart-wrenching,” said Scarlett Donaldson, Liberty Salazar’s mother. “We’re asking for everybody's help, so we can locate her.”

Liberty Salazar 2

Liberty Salazar, who went missing on Jan. 23, is both autistic and epileptic. “She lives on a ranch and she enjoys her days horseback riding and jumping on the trampoline,” her mother, Scarlett Donaldson, said. “We just want to bring her home safely.”
Liberty Salazar 3

Persons with information regarding Liberty Salazar's whereabouts should call the Graham County Sheriff's Office or call 911.

Tags

Load comments