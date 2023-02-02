Authorities are still searching for Liberty Salazar, 21, who went missing last week. As the search continues, her family is pleading to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts.
“Time is going on, not having any leads to go on, not knowing where she is, it’s heart-wrenching,” said Scarlett Donaldson, Liberty Salazar’s mother. “We’re asking for everybody's help, so we can locate her.”
Salazar was last seen wearing a hoodie, boots, pink plaid shirt and jeans. She is autistic as well as epileptic and enjoys doing things the average 10- or 11-year-old might do, said Donaldson. On Jan. 23, Salazar went outside around 11 a.m. in the falling snow. That was the last time she was seen by her family. Her mother remembers the morning very clearly.
“She went outside to play in the snow. She was so excited to play in it,” Donaldson said. “After 15 minutes, we went to see what was going on, and we didn’t see her. We found her bike down the road, but not her. We drove the truck down the road by the highway, and she wasn’t down there. We drove up the highway and then down it, and then we called the sheriff’s department.”
The bike was found undamaged, lying on its side, Donaldson said. Her friends haven’t heard from her and no one in the family has, either.
That morning was completely normal. The family awoke at the same time they always did on their ranch south of Safford. They took care of their horses, and they ate breakfast. Salazar was excited to cook their meal. She’d taken food out of the freezer to thaw. There was nothing out of the ordinary in any way, Donaldson said.
As the days passed following Salazar’s disappearance, no real leads came to the surface. In 2019, Salazar wandered away, but within days she was found and was returned home, Donaldson said. This time, all leads on her disappearance have yielded nothing, and the family is at a loss.
“We don’t know where she is. She may be in Graham County, Arizona or out of the state,” her mother said. “There’s been no real leads. No online footprints. No plan. There’s nothing indicating what really happened.”
As the investigation has continued, Donaldson said she and her family feel that the Graham County Sheriff Office is doing the best they can and are helping them.
“Our family feels that the Graham County Sheriff Department has supported us through this trying time,” she said. “They’ve been timely; they’ve maintained communication, and I feel as if they’re doing everything they can to locate our daughter.”
Special concerns
Liberty Salazar is not an average 21-year-old, her mother said. Because of her epileptic diagnosis, Salazar has to take medication daily to maintain her health. It’s been a week since she’s had access to her medications, which means she could have more intense seizures.
“It can be very dangerous out there for her without her medications," Donaldson said. "Her condition is serious. With epilepsy, she can be confused. She might not be able to tell people who she is. She could have headaches, and become unbalanced.”
Being autistic, Salazar needs to have a routine in order to feel safe and content. Now that she’s away from home, Donaldson said she worries what her daughter may be feeling.
“This must be so hard for her. Her entire world has changed, she’s used to the quiet horse ranch at home,” Donaldson said.
“Liberty enjoys photography and playing video games,” her mother said. She was in the middle of watching the comedy series, “Wednesday,” and enjoyed putting on makeup and dressing up.
“She lives on a ranch and she enjoys her days horseback riding and jumping on the trampoline,” she said. “We just want to bring her home safely.”
The investigation
Graham County Sheriff Preston “P.J.” Allred said the focus of the department is to get into contact with Salazar and be sure that she’s OK.
When she was reported missing, Allred said deputies searched the location for footprints, tire prints and visited homes in the surrounding areas looking for her. An Attempt to Locate Alert was immediately issued. Salazar has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
“If a police officer encounters her anywhere, she is going to pop up in the registry as a missing girl,” Allred said. If someone attempts to take Salazar across the border out of the country, and her name is put through the system, the local authorities of that area will be alerted, he said.
At this point, the Graham County Sheriff Office is working with Facebook to try to investigate if there are any tips to Salazar’s location. However, since Salazar is 21, the line between safety and a breach of privacy is difficult to determine. Because of her age as well as the difficulty of social media investigation in general, the online investigation may take time, he said.
“If she’s found here in our valley, we will send a deputy on call to her. If she’s found in another state, we will send one of our detectives,” he said. “We just want to make sure she’s OK.”
A call for help
“Our hope as a family is for someone to tell us where they might have seen her, or if they know where she is to come forward. We just want to bring her home safely,” Donaldson said.
She asked that if anyone sees Salazar in person or online to notify the Sheriff’s Office immediately.
“This is the longest she’s ever been by herself,” she added.
A message for Liberty
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” her mother said, directing the statement to her daughter, “Everyone looking for you is going to help you. Nobody is going to judge you. We love you very much. Nothing is ever too big that we wouldn’t welcome you back home. You have tremendous support.”
Joseph Donaldson, Salazar’s stepfather, said he couldn’t express his emotions well, but he still had a message for Liberty. “We miss you and we want you to come home safe,” he said. “I love you.”
“Come home safely, sis,” said her sister, whose name was held from this article.
“I miss her, and I love her, and I hope she comes home safe,” said her brother, whose name was also held by the request of his parents.
Scarlett Donaldson had one last thing to say. She described the large mule standing against a corral fence, looking down the road for her daughter with the loyalty only an animal can possess. “Mule is looking for you.”
If anyone knows the location of Liberty Salazar or has any leads, contact the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 428-3141 or call 911 immediately. She is 5-foot-4, has black hair, weighs 125 pounds, and is of caucasian and Native American ethnicities.