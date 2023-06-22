USDA is reminding farmers who still haven’t finished their crop acreage reports after planting to make an appointment with the department’s Farm Service Agency to get it done on time.

Each year, USDA agencies collect data relating to crops through crop acreage reports. Farmers who want to participate in USDA programs such as crop insurance, safety net and disaster assistance programs, must file timely acreage reports to remain eligible for program benefits.

