USDA is reminding farmers who still haven’t finished their crop acreage reports after planting to make an appointment with the department’s Farm Service Agency to get it done on time.
Each year, USDA agencies collect data relating to crops through crop acreage reports. Farmers who want to participate in USDA programs such as crop insurance, safety net and disaster assistance programs, must file timely acreage reports to remain eligible for program benefits.
This year’s deadline for most crops is July 17; however, acreage reporting dates vary by crop and by county. The local FSA office at 267 N. Eighth Ave. in Safford can provide a list of acreagereporting deadlines by crop.
To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide:
Crop and crop type or variety
Intended use of the crop
Number of acres of the crop
Map with approximate boundaries for the crop
Planting date(s)
Planting pattern, when applicable
Producer shares
Irrigation practices
Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable
Other information as required
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant, but were unable to because of a natural disaster.
Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
FSA offers continuous certification for perennial forage. This means after perennial forage is reported once and the producer elects continuous certification, the certification remains in effect until a change is made. Check with FSA at the local USDA Service Center for more information on continuous certification.
Producers can access their FSA farm records, maps and common land units through the farmers.gov portal.
Through a new mapping feature, producers can import and view other shapefiles, such as precision agriculture planting boundaries. This allows producers to view, save, print and label their own maps for acreage reporting purposes.