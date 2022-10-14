Feds want shipping containers removed from Yuma border wall

This photo provided by the Arizona Governor's Office shows shipping containers used to fill a 1,000 foot gap in the border wall with Mexico near Yuma on Aug. 12, 2022.

 COURTESY PHOTO

PHOENIX — Federal officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to remove shipping containers he ordered placed along the border near Yuma and abandon his plans to put more there.

In a letter Friday to Ducey agency chiefs, Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the Bureau of Reclamation, said the state's "unauthorized placement'' of the containers on federal property and that of the Cocopah Indian Tribe is a violation of federal law "and is a trespass against the United States.''

Tags

Load comments