Damage to a bridge west of Wilcox was expected to detour westbound Interstate 10 traffic near the New Mexico state line well into Friday until repairs could be made.
I-10 was closed in both directions early Wednesday when a semi-truck struck an overpass support pillar near milepost 331, at the junction of U.S. 191. Arizona Department of Public Safety said the semi was headed west when it veered right for unknown reasons, hit the guard rail and then hit the bridge about 12:03 a.m.
The tractor-trailer burst into flames, ADPS reported, and the overpass pillar buckled. The driver was killed.
Eastbound I-10 reopened early Wednesday, and access to and from the U.S. 191 junction was restored. However, the westbound lanes were to remain closed until the Arizona Department of Transportation could reopen them safely. ADOT said it would be working around the clock starting Wednesday afternoon and expected the repairs to take about 48 hours.
In the meantime, westbound I-10 traffic was to be detoured south and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, N.M, to US 191 in Douglas; north on U.S. 191 north to Davis Road in McNeal; west on Davis Road to SR 80; north SR 80 through Tombstone to SR 82; west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone; and north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson.
Those traveling this route are advised to expect delays and seek an alternative route.
Motorists should visit http://az511.gov and follow @ArizonaDOT for the most up-to-date traffic and road closure information.