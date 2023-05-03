FvOdc6faMAEwZ9E.jpg

Fire rages early Wednesday under the U.S. 191 overpass near mile marker 331 on Interstate 10 following a fatal semi crash.

Damage to a bridge west of Wilcox was expected to detour westbound Interstate 10 traffic near the New Mexico state line well into Friday until repairs could be made.

I-10 was closed in both directions early Wednesday when a semi-truck struck an overpass support pillar near milepost 331, at the junction of U.S. 191. Arizona Department of Public Safety said the semi was headed west when it veered right for unknown reasons, hit the guard rail and then hit the bridge about 12:03 a.m. 

FvOdavWaUAAhiw3.jpg

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze early Wednesday after a semi slammed into a bridge support pillar on westbound Interstate 10 near milepost 331. 
FvOdjY3aAAAI5Wu.jpg

The burned out husked of a semi trailer is seen here early Wednesday following a crash on westbound Interstate 10 near Willcox. 
US 191 bridge at I-10.jpg

Damage to the overpass at mile marker 331 was expected to keep westbound I-10 closed between Roadforks, N.M., and Benson until Friday afternoon. 
807090-Map-I-10-WB-closure-and-detour-due-to-a-crash-prf2.jpg

The detour route for westbound Interstate 10 until Arizona Department of Transportation can complete bridge repairs at milepost 331.

