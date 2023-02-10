Fiddling and Irish step-dancing siblings Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald, known professionally as The Fitzgeralds, will perform Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford.
The concert is the third of four scheduled in the Gila Valley Arts Council’s 2022-2023 concert season.
Hailing from just outside of Canada’s Ottawa Valley, the trio are three-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle Champions and Ontario Open Step Dance Champions. Gila Valley Arts Council President Tom Green described their act as a “rare combination of exceptional musicianship, incomparable step dancing, audience interaction, evident love of performing, and genuine sibling connection that resonates with audiences of all ages and sets this group apart.”
According to their media bio, the Fitzgerald siblings were raised in a musical household, and toured internationally with their family band “Everything Fitz.” Growing up on the outskirts of the Ottawa Valley, they were immersed in the rich tradition of Canadian Old Time fiddling and step dancing that evolved with the arrival of Irish, Scottish and French immigrants. Over time, they have developed their art form to include various styles of fiddle music including Celtic, jazz, bluegrass, French-Canadian and pop.
The Fitzgeralds have also explored other dance forms including tap and Irish.
GVAC's Green said the group pushes boundaries “by fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance to create their own unique sound and style. … The result is a groovy and catchy new sound and look that appeals to all ages.”
Julie Fitzgerald is a two-time Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Champion, as well as two-time Open Step Dance Champion. She has had the opportunity to perform internationally with many of her lifelong musical idols, including Leahy, Natalie MacMaster, members of Stepcrew & Bowfire, Troy MacGillivray and Wayne Rostad. While touring with the StepCrew, Julie has also had the opportunity to share the stage with Sharon Shannon, We Banjo 3, Carlos Nunez, Solas and Eileen Ivers.
Julie Fitzgerald is a graduate of Humber College’s Bachelor of Music program in Toronto. She said her love of passing on the Canadian traditional music and dance led to the creation of her first instructional step dance DVD. Whenever she is taking a break from touring, she teaches private dance and fiddle lessons to students in the Peterborough area. She also now offers online step dance instruction on her website.
Kerry Fitzgerald is a fiddler and step dancer originally from Bancroft, Ontario, who is now based in Toronto. Her musical roots are Ottawa-Valley fiddling and step dancing. She has also explored Celtic and other folk styles. Her performing career began at a young age with her family group, Everything Fitz, which has taken her on several extensive North American tours.
In addition to performing, Kerry Fitzgerald teaches music workshops, private lessons, and music camps including Leahy Music Camp, AlgomaTrad, and Orangeville Fiddle Camp.
She is an Ontario Open Step dance Champion and Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Finalist. She now judges both fiddle and step dance competitions, including the Ontario Open competition.
Aside from touring, Kerry Fitzgerald experiments with electronic arrangements of original fiddle tunes. She is currently collaborating with DJ and producer Jay Andrews on his “Shreem” project.
Between tours, she completed a double major in kinesiology and foods & nutrition at Western University.
While much of Tom Fitzgerald’s focus reportedly has been directed towards the study of the fiddle, he also is also accomplished on the guitar, mandolin and as a step-dancer. In 2012, he was both Canadian Grand Master Fiddle Champion and a Canadian Open Fiddle Champion. He has performed with Natalie MacMaster, Leahy, Nathan Carter, Tommy Hunter, Tony McManus, Brian Finnegan, Wayne Rostad, We Banjo 3 and others.
Growing up in the center of the Ottawa Valley, Tom Fitzgerald recalled was immersed in the rich tradition of Canadian Old Time fiddling and step dancing that evolved with the arrival of Irish, Scottish, and French immigrants. However, over the years he has absorbed other musical styles and traditions such as Celtic, country, bluegrass, swing, jazz, R&B and classical, which allows him to effortlessly fit into almost any musical situation.
In 2017, Tom Fitzgerald completed the Bachelor of Music program at Humber College in Toronto, where he studied jazz violin. When not on tour, he also teaches privately and has been an instructor at various music camps and workshops across Canada including the Leahy Music Camp, Algoma Trad, Smithers BC, Orangeville Fiddle Camp and Goderich Celtic College.
Tickets for the Fitzgeralds' Feb. 22 show are on sale at Richards Music, 617 S. Fifth Ave., in Safford, as well as by calling (928) 428-2442, visiting www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or purchasing at the door.
Adult ticket prices are $10 or $15 and are all reserved seating. Ticket prices for children are $5 each.