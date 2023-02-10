The Fitzgeralds

The Fitzgeralds will appear at Safford High School's David M. Player Center for the Arts on Feb. 22. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Fiddling and Irish step-dancing siblings Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald, known professionally as The Fitzgeralds, will perform Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford.

The concert is the third of four scheduled in the Gila Valley Arts Council’s 2022-2023 concert season.

Tags

Load comments