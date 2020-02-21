A flash flood watch is in effect from late tonight through Saturday evening for the Upper Gila River Valley, the Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties.
The National Weather Service reports that a strong Pacific storm will bring widespread rain to Southeast Arizona tonight through late Saturday. Heavy rainfall will be likely in the mountains, especially on the south and southwest facing slopes of the mountain ranges.
This will be a warm storm system, so rain will likely melt some of the existing snow cover, which will contribute to runoff problems in the mountains. Eventually, this runoff will make its way into the valleys resulting in elevated flows in washes and streams this weekend.
A flash flood watch means that flooding of washes, creeks and other drainage areas is possible within the watch area. Those in the watch area should watch the weather and be
prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning be issued.
Rockslides in the mountains may impact travel on roadways as well.