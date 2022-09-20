featured Flood watch in effect for parts of Graham and Greenlee counties BY EA COURIER STAFF Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parts of Greenlee and Graham counties are included in a flood watch that's in effect starting late Tuesday and will extend through Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service station in Tucson is warning of a storm system that will bring an increased risk for flash flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches are likely from heavier showers and storms, the Weather Service said.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the report said.Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.The flood watch is in effect for a large section of Southeast Arizona, including the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee counties. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flood Watch Meteorology Storm National Weather Service Runoff Greenlee County Load comments Most Popular Hot wheels: Car show highlights variety Tending gravesites for others helps 92-year-old manage his own grief As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts Gila Watershed Partnership accepting applicants for three paid temporary positions Community and rural tradition celebrated at Greenlee County Fair Judge rules to detain accused attackers of Pima student Deadline approaching for open Arizona Game and Fish Commission seat Sweet Sixteen SalsaFest to spice up Valley Pigs on parade Rush hour collision results in arrest of one driver Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. EACourier Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Copper Era Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists