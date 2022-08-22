It’s been at least 17 years since the last big flood in Duncan, and as Duncan Valley Rural Fire District Chief Hayden Boyd said Monday morning, "It was our turn.”
Around 75 to 100 residents in the west end of Duncan and the Duncan flood plain were evacuated in the wee hours of Monday morning after the Gila River crested at 22.27 feet, considered major flood stage.
“The water had started overflowing the levee in one part of town,” Boyd said. “They had a break in the levee.”
“There were a few people who wanted to stay behind,” Boyd said. “Most everybody voluntarily evacuated.”
Evacuees found temporary shelter at the Duncan High School and the Greenlee County Fairgrounds, who said in a social media post that the bathrooms were unlocked and all stalls and livestock pens were open for use free of charge.
“They did move livestock,” Boyd said. He said that livestock in some of the fields between the town and the river were not able to be evacuated. “They were standing on high spots,” he said.
Duncan residents who weren’t in the flood plain and under evacuation orders woke this morning to 8 to 10 inches of water flowing in the streets of Duncan.
Boyd, a third-generation fire chief in Duncan, said the last major flood happened in 2005. Local residents interviewed by this paper ventured the flooding is probably the worst this town has seen since 1983.
At 7:16 a.m. Sunday, a post on the Duncan Valley Rural Fire District’s Facebook page stated that heavy monsoon activity was affecting Gila River water levels. The post said that Duncan Public Works had reinforced several areas of the levee and blocked access to the river for safety reasons. Sandbags were available at the Duncan Cemetery for the public.
“We want to let everyone know that the Fire District and Greenlee County Emergency Management are watching the situation closely and we DO NOT believe that flooding is eminent,” the post stated. A follow-up post Sunday evening stated that since the previous update, “the river has risen 0.8 (foot). We have been monitoring the river gauges in Duncan as well as upstream. The water has risen about 2 feet at the Virden bridge since 8 a.m. this morning (Sunday). The river gauge projections are now showing we could see up to 19 feet of water, with a projected crest happening at approximately 10 tonight, which is still below flood stage in Duncan.
Mother Nature declined to cooperate.
Boyd said the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Department took the lead on flood watch overnight. He checked stream gauges before heading to bed, but he was summoned early to help with a full-on flood emergency at 3:30 a.m.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Gila River began to spill into portions of Duncan.
By 5:30 a.m. “(it) was a full evacuation of everyone in the flood plain,” Boyd said. All areas lower than High Street and the Chaparral Store were under evacuation orders.
When Boyd checked on stream gauge information around 6:30 a.m., the water was still at peak flow.
Tyler Ellis, whose parents, Stan and Karla, own the Ranch House Restaurant in Duncan, said the flooding started about 3:48 a.m. That's when she and her family started making calls warning people to evacuate their homes and get to safety.
She said the water appeared to crest about 8 a.m., and she said the water levels to be declining when this newspaper contacted her about an hour later.
U.S. Highway 70 through Duncan was flooded and sustained damage, Boyd said. Public works was able to do some repair on the levee, but there’s little to be done until water levels recede, he added.
“To a point, we just have to wait for things to dry out,” he said. “There’s still 6 or 8 inches of water running through the street.”
“There’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said.
Ellis said she was aware water had gotten into her family's restaurant. Although they had not had an opportunity to assess the damage as of press time, she said the last time water had risen high enough to get inside the building, in 1983, the restaurant had to shut down for weeks.
Duncan Vice Mayor Valorie Smith said at 10:20 a.m. Monday that Main Street and East Street were flooded, and parts of U.S. Highway 70. "There's an entire street of houses that were under water, it looked like about 2 feet," she said of East Street.
Smith said that while the water is receding, "it's just receding a little slower than usual," due to the mass of plant material involved.
"They're taking some dirt now to areas they can reach" on the levee, she said. More rainfall and swollen streams are projected to cause more flooding in the Gila until Friday, she added.
Duncan resident Robert Shay observed that if that's true, "we would be in a pickle," particularly given the current state of the levee.
He marveled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which he said had responded quickly to major floods in 1983 and 1970, wasn't already on the scene. He also questioned why the community received so little warning of the looming threat, which had been building for days.
Smith said Mayor Anne Thurman was in discussion with interim Town Manager Kelly Udall about next steps.
"I believe that the mayor has the ability to declare a state of emergency," Smith said, which would allow Duncan to seek relief from larger agencies.
In addition to evacuee locations at the county fairgrounds and the high school, where cafeteria cooks were preparing breakfast Monday morning to displaced residents, Smith said the town of Virden, N.M., which also suffered some flood damage, has offered their support.
"It's really beautiful thing to see the community come together," she said. While bottled water has been donated for evacuees, Duncan could use extra sand and sandbags to help prepare for further flooding, Smith said.
Managing Editor Tom Bodus also contributed to this story. Watch for updates on the Copper Era website.