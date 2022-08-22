Duncan

Most of downtown Duncan was under water Monday morning after a levee failure due to heavy weekend rains flooded the town.

It’s been at least 17 years since the last big flood in Duncan, and as Duncan Valley Rural Fire District Chief Hayden Boyd said Monday morning, "It was our turn.”

Around 75 to 100 residents in the west end of Duncan and the Duncan flood plain were evacuated in the wee hours of Monday morning after the Gila River crested at 22.27 feet, considered major flood stage.

Floodwaters in Duncan Monday morning were knee-deep on several residents.
Water collects around the bridge on U.S. Highway 70 leading into Duncan Monday morning.
The Gila River reached 22.27 inches early Monday morning, forcing evacuations of Duncan residents living in the flood plain. The last major flood in Duncan was in 2005, according to Duncan Valley Rural Fire District Chief Hayden Boyd.
Flooding outside the Ranch House Restaurant in Duncan. Restaurant owner Stan Ellis, who took the photo, said the flooding is the worst the town had seen since 1983.

