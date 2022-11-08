Secretary of state race is a study in contrasts

The winner of today's secretary of state race between Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes will not only have oversight of the 2024 election, but will also be next in line for governor if the incumbent fails to complete her term.

PHOENIX — Early voting showed Arizona voters rejecting Republican election denier Mark Finchem for secretary of state in favor of Democrat Adrian Fontes.

With 73 percent of precincts reporting, Fontes tallied 58.2 percent of the vote against 41.8 percent for his GOP foe.

