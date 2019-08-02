SAFFORD — Friday, Aug. 2, is Free Comic Book Day at Eastern Arizona Courier.
Everyone who comes into the Eastern Arizona Courier office, at 301A E. Highway 70, in Safford, Friday, Aug. 2, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., will receive one free comic book of their choice. All ages are welcome.
In addition, anyone who downloads or has already downloaded the free Eastern Arizona Courier app to his or her smartphone will receive one free additional comic book. One free comic per download.
Parents, children and comic collectors have their choice of books from Marvel, DC, Image, Valiant and more, including characters such as Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, The Avengers and Justice League.
Free Comic Book Day at Eastern Arizona Courier is in support of Gila Valley Comic-Con, a Southwestern convention celebrating Southwestern creators, which will take place March 27-28, 2020, on the campus of Eastern Arizona College, in Thatcher.
