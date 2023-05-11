Graham and Greenlee county parents with children up to the age of 17 who require diapers may be eligible for a free monthly supply through a statewide pilot program initiated through a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Community Services.
The Diaper Distribution Pilot is a program administered by the Arizona Community Action Association (Wildfire) in partnership with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. Locally, the program is managed by Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP), which serves Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
SEACAP Administrative Assistant Monica Valdez said eligible families can receive a supply of 100 to 150 diapers per month, depending on the age of the child and size of the diapers required. Both disposable and fabric diapers are available.
According to the Diaper Bank, one in four children born in Southern Arizona do not have access to diapers due to poverty. Some 32 percent of low-income families have reported reusing diapers to save money in order to pay critical household expenses such as rent, utilities and food.
Families may register for the diaper program by attending an assistance day at any SEACAP office or satellite location.
The following documentation is required:
Photo ID of the parent or legal guardian
Birth certificate for the child participating in the diaper program
Proof of income for the last 30 day for all members of the household
Social Security cards from all members of the household.