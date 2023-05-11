Diapers

SEACAP is distributing monthly supplies of diapers to eligible families with children 0 to 17 under a statewide federal pilot program.

Graham and Greenlee county parents with children up to the age of 17 who require diapers may be eligible for a free monthly supply through a statewide pilot program initiated through a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Community Services.

The Diaper Distribution Pilot is a program administered by the Arizona Community Action Association (Wildfire) in partnership with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. Locally, the program is managed by Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP), which serves Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

