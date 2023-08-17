DACA march

Protesters in this 2017 file photo rally against a proposal to end the Deferred Action for Childhood. Arrivals program, which has been subject to constant legal challenge. The latest challenge has frozen approval of new applications, leaving thousands of otherwise eligible migrants in limbo.

 FILE PHOTO ANDREA JARAMILLO/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — Maria Benitez, who is undocumented, grew up with hopes of one day getting coverage under DACA, the 2012 program that protects migrants from deportation if they were brought here as children.

She says she qualifies. She applied. And then the government shut the door on her and thousands of others as part of the ongoing court challenges to the program.

Tags

Load comments