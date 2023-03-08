The Daughters of the American Revolution Gila Valley Chapter has announced the addition of Carolyn Whitmore and Linda Peterson to its membership.
Regent Helen Masten recently recognized their approval for membership from the national society, and Chaplain Mollie Carlin administered their oath of DAR membership.
Membership in DAR requires authentic documentation tracing a direct lineage to a patriot of the American Revolution.
For Thatcher resident Whitmore, history has always been important. She enjoys getting to know her own family history and is always willing to learn more. Brenda Kempton and Paula Price, are DAR members who encouraged Carolyn to join, especially when she discovered a patriot in her family line. Her fourth great grandfather, John Doyle, served in the American Revolution as a private under the command of Col. George Rogers Clark in Virginia, Illinois and Indiana.
For Peterson, of Phoenix, joining DAR has long been a dream. That dream has now become, in her words, “a wonderful reality” thanks to the extensive help from her cousin-in-law Vicki Foote, a chapter member who documented Linda’s application.
Linda’s lineage shows that her fourth great grandfather, Ebenezer Foote, from Connecticut, enlisted in the Connecticut Line for the duration of the war, joining Washington’s Army. At the time, he was 37 years old with a wife and six children. Due to possible battle injuries or sickness from prevalent cases of smallpox, he died 15 months later while serving as a patriot. By then, he was 39.
Discovering patriots and their patriotic efforts is one of the major missions of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This organization was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence.
Today there are more than 1 million members who have joined the organization since its founding. DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization with more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. DAR on the national, state, and chapter levels participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
Any woman 18 or older of race, religion or ethnic background who is interested in taking her own journey in search of a patriot in order to join DAR, can contact Chapter Regent Helen Masten at (928) 899-4482, Chapter Registrar Bonnie Briscoe at (928) 428-5904 or any member of the Gila Valley DAR chapter.