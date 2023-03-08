Daughters of the American Revolution

FROM LEFT: DAR Gila Valley Chapter Registrar Bonnie Briscoe, Corresponding Secretary Vicki Foote, new members Linda Peterson and Carolyn Whitmore, Treasurer Paula Price, and Regent Helen Masten.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Daughters of the American Revolution Gila Valley Chapter has announced the addition of Carolyn Whitmore and Linda Peterson to its membership.

Regent Helen Masten recently recognized their approval for membership from the national society, and Chaplain Mollie Carlin administered their oath of DAR membership.

