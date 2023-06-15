Eli Crane

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Oro Valley, was one of a handful of Republicans who were able to bring the House to a halt last week with votes they said came from anger over the debt-ceiling bill. 

 FILE PHOTO ALEXIS WAISS/CRONKITE NEWS

WASHINGTON — The House resumed work Tuesday after a weeklong pause when 11 Republicans, including two from Arizona, backed away from obstruction aimed at GOP leaders, clearing the way for votes to block regulations on guns and gas stoves.

It’s not clear what concessions the Republican rebels — including Reps. Andy Biggs of Gilbert and Eli Crane of Oro Valley — extracted from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was the target of their votes last week that brought the House to a halt.

Load comments