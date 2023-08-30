Katie Hobbs - dispatchers

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs celebrates a bill offering trauma therapy to 911 dispatchers on Aug. 23 at the Phoenix Fire Department’s 911 regional dispatch center.

 PHOTO CAMERON ARCAND/CRONKITE NEWS

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 911 dispatchers now have access to trauma therapy paid for by their employers, under a new law that comes as the state grapples with a shortage of dispatchers.

Gov. Katie Hobbs held a celebration for HB 2717 last Wednesday at the Phoenix Fire Department’s 911 regional dispatch center with state Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe, who introduced the bill, along with first responders.

