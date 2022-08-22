As Graham County waited anxiously to see what rising stream gauges might bring to the Gila V…

It’s been at least 17 years since the last big flood in Duncan, and as Duncan Valley Rural F…

Where to find sand and bags

Graham County

Empty bags and sand are available to the public at the Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road in Safford, near the maintenance building.

Town of Pima

Sandbag supplies are available at the Pima Town Yard, aka The Bus Barn at 351 S. 200 East.

City of Safford

Sand available for filling sand bags is located west of the city Mesa Yard office Complex at 405 W. Discovery Park Blvd for anyone wanting to fill their own sand bags.

Sand bags (limited to five per Safford household) are also available during regular business hours, Mon. through Thurs. 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Works Office at 220 W. Discovery Park Blvd.

In the event of an emergency flooding situation, please call the Public Works on-call phone at 928-965-9668.

Town of Thatcher

Sand is available at the Thatcher Town Yard at 880 S. Reay Lane in Thatcher