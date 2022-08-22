Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 9.00.13 PM.png

The National Weather Service is projecting the Gila River in Solomon to peak at 20.8 feet around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Graham County has issued a flood advisory as of 6:30 p.m.

"Due to a large amount of rainfall in the upper basin in New Mexico, the Gila River is experiencing above normal water levels," a press release stated. "Water stages are expected to peak Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. in the Gila Valley at 21 feet. At this level, there may be some flooding of farm fields and water encroaching on roads to bridges."

