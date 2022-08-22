Graham County has issued a flood advisory as of 6:30 p.m.
"Due to a large amount of rainfall in the upper basin in New Mexico, the Gila River is experiencing above normal water levels," a press release stated. "Water stages are expected to peak Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. in the Gila Valley at 21 feet. At this level, there may be some flooding of farm fields and water encroaching on roads to bridges."
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Gila River near Solomon ongoing until Tuesday evening, according to a bulletin from 7:08 p.m. Minor flooding is expected. At 21 feet, agricultural flooding begins from Solomon down to Thatcher, the release said. At this stage, water begins to threaten bridge approaches in the Safford Valley.
At 6 p.m., the water level was at 16 feet near the Solomon Bridge, the release stated, adding that the river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet late Monday night into early morning.
The Calva area near the Gila River is also under a flood advisory, the NWS stated in a release at 7:34 p.m., stating that elevated river levels are forecast. An 8 p.m. stream gauge reading showed the river at 7.48 feet; flood stage is 20 feet.
The town of Duncan in Greenlee County remains at flood stage, with water levels at 20.8 feet recorded at 7:30 p.m. Flood stage is 20 feet. While floodwaters have receded since reaching a high of 22.54 feet, a break in the levee and rain forecast until Friday will likely prove challenging as the week progresses.
Bonita Creek and Eagle Creek near Morenci are under flood warnings, according to NWS data, as is the San Francisco River at Clifton.
The NWS recommends that folks in advisory areas remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.