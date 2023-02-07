Tickets are on sale for a concert by Grammy-winning musical trio Los Lonely Boys.
They’ll be performing May 4 at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium at 7 p.m. Net proceeds will go to scholarships for EAC students, the college said in a release.
The band, consisting of brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza, is best known for their double-platinum, self-titled 2003 album and its international hit “Heaven.” That single reached No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot 100, as well as No. 1 on the magazine’s Adult Contemporary chart.
The Garzas’ father, Ringo Garza Sr., was a member of another sibling band, the Falcones, who played conjunto music around Texas during the ’70s and ’80s. After that group broke up, the elder Garza went solo, backed by his three sons.
According to their media bio, the brothers were still teens when their father moved them to Nashville, hoping to hit career paydirt. But their big break came after they returned to Texas and began playing Austin clubs in the early 2000s. One day, Willie Nelson’s nephew heard some demos. Next thing they knew, Willie showed up at a gig. Then he showcased them at Farm Aid, fronted recording time at his famed Pedernales Studio, and even guested on their album.
Originally released in 2003 on independent label Or Records, “Los Lonely Boys” was picked up by Epic and re-released. Propelled by its gold single “Heaven,” it spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and wound up selling more than 2 million copies. “Heaven” scored at the 47th Grammy Awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.
The Lonely Boys’ success was soon chronicled in the music documentary, “Los Lonely Boys: Cottonfields and Crossroads.” They also had an opportunity to join Carlos Santana on his 2005 album, “All That I Am.” They also released a live album recorded at the legendary Fillmore that year.
Their father and Nelson joined them on 2006’s “Sacred,” and in 2007, their cover of John Lennon’s “Whatever Gets You Through the Night” became the second single from the album “Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur.”
The Boys’ “Forgiven” and “Christmas Spirit” arrived in 2008, followed in 2009 by “1969,” an all-covers EP homage to rock’s most influential era and their first LonelyTone release through Playing in Traffic Records. Then they traveled to Iraq to entertain American troops and embarked on an acoustic tour, documented with the 2010 album, “Keep on Giving: Acoustic Live.” Their album “Rockpango” came in 2011.
The band continued to perform until late 2019, when they went on hiatus after announcing bassist JoJo was “stepping away” from the group. By 2022, he rejoined the band, and Los Lonely Boys resumed recording and touring.
“There is no rest for those who are chosen to be musicians,” Jojo Garza said. “Ideas for songs are constant. We are being charged with what will be spread through our songs. We want to make music that brings people together.”
With plans to release a record in 2023, Los Lonely Boys say they are entering a new era of their career.
“Walking off the stage after our first performance this year, we cried together, hugged, and knew we would continue,” said guitarist Henry Garza. “After a three-year hiatus, we are songwriting, recording, and touring together. It is a blessing to share the stage with my brothers. We lift each other musically and spiritually. We consider this Los Lonely Boys’ resurrection.”
Admission to Los Lonely Boys is $35 to $100. For tickets, visit www.eac.edu.
EAC said it expects the show to sell out and recommends purchasing tickets early.