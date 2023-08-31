Fall is a great season for gardening here in Southeast Arizona. The weather is becoming more agreeable, and there are less weeds and insects. This, along with fresh air, moderate exercise and the anticipation of garden fresh vegetables, adds up to a more rewarding garden experience.
So what should you plant this time of year? Well for starters, crops fall into two basic categories. Warm season and cool season. Cool season crops can be planted in late winter/early spring for spring use, or in the late summer/early fall for use in fall and winter, and in some cases through spring. Many cool season root crops can even be left in the garden soil and harvested on an as needed basis. A few examples of cool season crops are beets, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, lettuces, peas, radishes, spinach and turnips.
You can plant cool season crops directly in the soil, or in containers. Some of the chards and kales have colorful foliage and look real dandy in a pot. If planting in soil, till, amend and moisten in preparation. If growing in containers, fill with good, high quality potting soil and drench thoroughly to settle.
There are several schools of thought as to when is best to plant. Most seed packs have very useful information regarding planting, thinning and spacing. Few, however, take into account our unique opportunities in the Southwest for fall planting. Perhaps the simplest method is the use of a soil thermometer and a list of vegetable seed germination temperatures, the latter of which available from the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension office in Duncan.
Once your soil is prepared and soil temperature is in acceptable range, you are ready to plant. Read directions for seed depth and spacing. I like to plant seed a little closer than recommended; this compensates for potentially poor germination there is more to thin later. The “thinnings” are essentially sprouts and go well in a salad, or just to eat in the garden.
After planting you can give your garden a boost, as well as protect seeds and seedlings from birds and most insects with floating row cover. Floating row cover is a thin cloth like material made just for gardeners. It gives some protection from heat and cold, provides a physical barrier to pests, is light enough to “float” on plants as they grow and allows water to penetrate. It can also be stretched over wire hoops to form a mini greenhouse.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.