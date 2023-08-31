Fall vegetables

The end of summer simply means a new season for vegetable gardening.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

Fall is a great season for gardening here in Southeast Arizona. The weather is becoming more agreeable, and there are less weeds and insects. This, along with fresh air, moderate exercise and the anticipation of garden fresh vegetables, adds up to a more rewarding garden experience.

So what should you plant this time of year? Well for starters, crops fall into two basic categories. Warm season and cool season. Cool season crops can be planted in late winter/early spring for spring use, or in the late summer/early fall for use in fall and winter, and in some cases through spring. Many cool season root crops can even be left in the garden soil and harvested on an as needed basis. A few examples of cool season crops are beets, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, chard, lettuces, peas, radishes, spinach and turnips.

