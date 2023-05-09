Greenlee County Cooperative Extension will be conducting a container gardening and composting class on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The class will be held at the Cooperative Extension office, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan.
Learn about container plant selection, both edible and decorative, as well as the basics of successful composting. Topic to be covered include:
Which type of container works best.
Soil requirements for different plants and container types.
How to make your own potting soil.
Proper care of plants in containers.
Aerobic vs. anaerobic composting.
What should or should not be composted.
"Container gardening offers more 'bang fer the buck' than any other gardening I've done," said Greenlee County Extension agent Bill Cook. "With control over soil and ability to move with sun or shade, you can grow plants that would not otherwise do well here.
"Options are many, he continued. "Therefore we will study the relationship of container sizes, materials, watering methods, fertilizers and soil mixes to help you get the best results from your effort, along with cost saving alternatives."
Cook said composting is a good way to turn some waste products into soil improvements.
"Again, we will present options to make the best use of your time and effort, with different methods of composting."
Cost of the class is $10 to the public. That fee is already included with tuition paid by Greenlee County master gardener students.