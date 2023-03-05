Spring has sprung in Greenlee County and the urge to be outside gardening can be pretty strong. We are fortunate indeed to live in a place where one can step outside into the garden and pick something fresh, almost any day of the year.
For people relatively new to gardening or those wanting to extend their garden season beyond the traditional summer garden, what and when to plant it can be a question.
To begin, garden crops fall into two main categories, warm season and cool season. Warm season crops are plants like beans, peppers, okra, squash and tomatoes. These grow best in warm weather and typically require warmer soil for seeds to germinate. Cool season crops are plants like beets, carrots, lettuce and spinach, which grow best in cool weather and require cooler soil for successful germination.
For best results, prepare your soil well ahead of time, being sure it is well tilled and soil moisture is adequate. The next step is to monitor soil temperature with a thermometer. You can purchase a soil thermometer at a nursery or garden center. A kitchen thermometer will work just fine, as long as it reads in the appropriate temperature range. Read your soil temperature at the depth that you will be planting the seeds. If temperature and soil moisture are adequate, you should not have to water fast germinating seeds until the leaves emerge. This is very beneficial to plants like beans with large cotyledons or “seed leaves,” that may have difficulty pushing through the crust left by watering.
When setting out bedding plants from the indoors always be sure they are “hardened off.” This means they have gradually been exposed to the outdoor climate. Soil temperature should then be checked at the root depth and the soil should be settled around the roots with water.
When planting from seed, always read the directions for planting depth, seed spacing and thinning. Thinning — that is, removing sprouts to create space between plants — can be a painful experience to gardeners, but bear in mind that proper spacing can improve your garden's overall production. Another benefit to thinning is that many sprouts can go straight into a salad.
Watering is the next chore on the list. Watering in furrows works well, though you may not be able to get back out in the garden right away. Sprinklers work well and actually knock a few insect pests off. Avoid sprinkling late in the day as foliage that is wet at night could be subject to fungus invasion. Probably the most trouble free, efficient method is drip irrigation.
Weeding helps to reduce the competition for nutrients, water, light and space. Some weeds are actually edible and others may provide habitat for beneficial insects. Most weeds are just that, weeds. When in doubt, pull it out.
Insects fall into two categories: friend or foe. It is always best to properly identify an insect before taking action. Another thing to keep in mind is that, when eradicating a pest, one can inadvertently harm the predators or pollinators.
For a list of seed germination soil temperatures, information on drip irrigation, weed and insect identification, or answers to any of your gardening questions, contact the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension at (928) 359-2261, or email Bill Cook at wrc@email.arizona.edu.