This year's Gila Valley Arts Council season is going to get off to a much earlier start than in the past.

The season, which consists of four performances, typically starts around November, but Arts Council President Tom Green said changes to the Safford Unified School District calendar have necessitated moving up the first concert significantly, to Sept. 20.

Full Cord Bluegrass

Full Cord Bluegrass will open the GVAC concert season on Sept. 20.
Mirari Brass Quintet

Mirari Brass Quintet will be in Safford on Nov. 15.
Mariachi Garibaldi

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar will kick off the second half of the 2023-2024 GVAC concert season on Feb. 7.
Quarteto Nuevo

Quarteto Nuevo will close out the 2023-2024 concert season March 6.

