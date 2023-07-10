This year's Gila Valley Arts Council season is going to get off to a much earlier start than in the past.
The season, which consists of four performances, typically starts around November, but Arts Council President Tom Green said changes to the Safford Unified School District calendar have necessitated moving up the first concert significantly, to Sept. 20.
Through its School Residency Program, the Arts Council shares all its visiting artists with schools in both Graham and Greenlee counties by coordinating directly with school administrators and teachers and scheduling events that mesh with the district calendars.
Green said GVAC is about educating children all ages, from early childhood, elementary, middle school, high school and college age students. The Residency Program includes morning school concerts, in-class workshops and Master Classes for some gifted music students.
Green said GVAC is also expanding its support to the Safford City-Graham County Library's early childhood education programming that is coordinated by Elizabeth Henley, the library's early childhood eduction and literacy director. Her programs target pre-school children that GVAC has not reached out to in the past.
"We encourage parents to take advantage of the library's great programs for children and adults," he said.
All of the public performances during the GVAC concert season and are held at the David M. Player Center for the Arts at Safford High School.
"Chris Murphy and Heath Maxwell do a great job of making all of the stage settings for the artists perfect," Green said. "What's also good about that is Safford High School has in their curriculum several classes that teach students how to operate all of the sound equipment and lighting for all shows as well as producing quality video productions. We hope that the professional artists GVAC presents help to give these students exposure to the high demands of professional artists. Some of SHS graduating students leave, already prepared and certified to work with their skills professionally."
The 2023-2024 concert season will open with Full Cord Bluegrass on Sept. 20. The Grand Haven, Mich.-based ensemble was winner of the 2022 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition in Colorado, and it was later named by the International Bluegrass Music Association as its "Momentum Band of the Year."
The Mirari Brass Quintet will take the David M. Player Center stage on Nov. 15. Founded in 2009, the chamber group is described on in its website as bringing "a spirit of joyful collaboration and innovation to music spanning many centuries and genres. Commissioners of multiple new works for brass, the group performs a spectacular tight-rope act, balancing intensity with levity and refined virtuosity with pure fun."
The first show after the calendar flips to 2024 will be on Feb. 7, when Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cueller will perform. Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has appeared at both intimate venues and major theaters throughout the United States, including the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, Bakersfield Fox Theatre and the Auditorium Theater in Chicago. Founded in 1994 by Jaime Cuéllar, the ensemble of eight to 12 mariachi musicians is now led by his son, Jimmy K. Cuéllar, a three-time Grammy award winner.
The GVAC concert season finale will follow rather quickly on March 6, when Quarteto Nuevo will be in town. According to its website, "Quarteto Nuevo merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz with an organic feel that packs a wallop! ... The ensemble’s razor-sharp precision is enhanced by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms. They effectively meld the music of ancient worlds and faraway places with a contemporary groove that enchants audiences of all ages!"
Individual ticket prices to the evening public performances range in price from $15 to $20 for adults. Children and students can attend any show for only $5.
"What’s really cool about this is that parents can purchase their seats, single or season tickets and be able to purchase adjacent seats, of any value, for their children at the $5 price," Green said.
Founded in 1985, GVAC is funded in part through grants from Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley, United Way Graham County, Western States Arts Federation, Arizona Commission on the Arts, Eastern Arizona College and Freeport McMoRan Inc.
Green said GVAC also depends on the support from community members, many of whom subscribe to season tickets through its membership program. He said subscribers get first shot at reserving the best seats in the house before single tickets go on sale on Aug. 14.
Call (928) 428-2146 or visit www.gvac.org for more information.