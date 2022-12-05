Hand-count audits find no problems with Arizona ballot tabulators
PHOTO JIM SMALL, AZMIRROR

Hand-count audits of the November election results in 12 Arizona counties found no problems with electronic ballot tabulators, but three counties didn’t conduct the post-election audits required by law.

State law calls for counties to perform a partial hand count of ballots after each election. Representatives of each recognized political party in the county randomly select which precincts or vote centers are subjected to the hand counts, as well as which races shall be included.

Tags

Load comments