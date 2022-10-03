Harvesting rainwater is a win-win situation

Passive harvesting relies entirely on gravity to direct flow to the point of use, without a containment system.

What is harvesting rainwater? Simply put, it is the accumulation and/or storage of rainwater for use on-site, rather than allowing it to run on by.

Rainwater can be collected from any surface that receives rainfall. Harvested rainwater can then be delivered in two ways, passive or active.

Active harvesting integrates a tank, cistern or pond to store water for later use.

