Harvey and Huldah Blair

James Harvey Blair was born Sept. 9, 1856, in Monroe, Ohio. Harvey, or "Harv," as most came to know him, was the sixth of 12 children born to Mary Ann Drake Blair and James Allen Blair. 

Harvey's youth included many dreams of adventures in the West. At the young age of 17 he pursued these dreams in earnest when he arrived in Bear Lake, Idaho. Four years later, in 1877, a group of Paris, Idaho, families formed a colony, left the cold, and came to what is now Mesa, Ariz. Harvey was one of that group. He took up a homestead there on the “mesa” and worked it for five years.

Blair automobile

Huldah and Harvey Blair in their automobile, one of the first in the Gila Valley.

