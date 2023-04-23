James Harvey Blair was born Sept. 9, 1856, in Monroe, Ohio. Harvey, or "Harv," as most came to know him, was the sixth of 12 children born to Mary Ann Drake Blair and James Allen Blair.
Harvey's youth included many dreams of adventures in the West. At the young age of 17 he pursued these dreams in earnest when he arrived in Bear Lake, Idaho. Four years later, in 1877, a group of Paris, Idaho, families formed a colony, left the cold, and came to what is now Mesa, Ariz. Harvey was one of that group. He took up a homestead there on the “mesa” and worked it for five years.
Employment found him in Fort Huachuca. Having friends in St. David, Harv visited there often. On one of these visits he was introduced to Huldah Hubbard. They courted and later married on July 11, 1886. Huldah was the second child of Agnes Archibald Hubbard and Elisha Freeman Hubbard. With her parents and siblings, Elisha Freeman Jr., James Robert and Christine they left Spanish Fork, Utah, arriving in St. David on May 5, 1881.
In summer 1887, the Blairs moved to Pima, where Harv became “master of many trades.” He laid brick for many homes in Pima. He did masonry on church and school buildings. With his brother-in-law, John Nuttall, he built and operated a saw mill on Mount Graham. He also operated a blacksmith shop. They owned the first automobile in Pima — one of the earliest in the Gila Valley.
In 1892 Harv and Huldah moved to Matthewsville, where in company with her father, they built and operated a grist mill on the banks of the Matthews Wash, which at that time was the end of the Patterson Canal. This mill was run by water, which turned a big wheel that powered the machinery that ground the grain into flour. In addition to making flour, Harv ground corn for meal and made what was called shorts and bran, as well as cracked wheat for cereal. This mill was a boon to the farmers in that area of the Valley.
Harv built a large, one-room brick home with a lean-to on the back. This was built south of the mill on the banks of the Matthews Wash. In the corner of this big room, Huldah kept a small grocery store that was a great help to neighbors. She put in an application for U.S. Post Office and on Feb. 9, 1897, she was officially appointed postmaster. The Blairs spent their later years in the restaurant business in Safford.
Harv passed away March 2, 1931, at age 74. Huldah died a little more than a year later on July 9, 1932. She was 67. Both are buried in the Pima Cemetery. They were not blessed with children, but were interested in the lives and activities of the children of her siblings and neighbor children.
This and other individual and family histories may be found at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima. Regular hours of operation are Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.