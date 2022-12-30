I am excited to announce that our annual Super Heroes is undergoing a facelift. In 2023 we will honor our Most Influential People (formerly known as Super Heroes) — those who live in Graham and Greenlee counties and have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
We also are excited to launch our region’s Most Influential Youth in 2023. We will be recognizing area youth from age 0-18 who are changing these communities for the better. There are some truly outstanding youth in our area. Please help us identify and honor them by nominating. There is a special tab on the home page of eacourier.com designated for nominating people 18 and younger.
The Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era will honor people throughout Eastern Arizona who are sparkplugs in their communities. We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
I am also excited to announce that we will not only publish these honorees in the first edition of the new Eastern Arizona Lifestyle Magazine, but we will host a reception in their honor in March.
But before the planning begins, we need your nominations. It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. We just need the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. (You can nominate yourself.) Also, include a few lines about why the nominee is among Graham and Greenlee counties’ Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is Jan. 15!
You can find the entry on the homepage of eacourier.com, scan a QR code in one of the ads or send your nominations to me, Publisher Belinda Mills, at: belinda@eacourier.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make others’ lives better.
We have sponsorships available to show your support for these game-changers in Eastern Arizona — I can answer any of those questions.
We are looking forward to recognizing our local heroes. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by Jan. 15!